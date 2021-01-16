15 Over-The-Top “Manly” Gifts For Your Extra Rugged Valentine

It's 2021, and we are in full support of living outside of the societal-construct box and defining our own genders in the way we see fit. But, this particular Valentine's Day gift guide was made with oozing He-Man cartoon-level masculinity in mind. We're talking about gifts that are seemingly made for someone who not so much identifies as "man" but takes delight in doubling down on the macheesmo when it comes to the goods they surround themselves with. Bouquets filled with meat sticks (yes, there is such a thing), John Wayne boot mugs, a big ol' flannel shirt — that's the stuff of this suffocatingly manly gift guide.
If you've got a rugged one in your life, then toss aside that tin of organic loose leaf heart-shaped tea drops (you can send those our way instead) and look to this here brawny list instead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.