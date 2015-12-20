Why Is Working In The Fashion Industry So Stressful?

There is this belief that when you work in such a desirable industry, there’s a queue of people lining up to snatch your job if you’re not willing to do it. So you’ve got to work harder, push further, achieve more each season, and be the absolute best that you can be. It’s also an industry that’s incredibly under-resourced, where designers work every hour of the day, and then some, before their shows (five months' work condensed into approximately 11 minutes), presenting their collections — but really, themselves — to the outside world. As it’s such a personal thing when critics slam your work, or your editors come down on you, or your boss says it’s not quite right, it’s almost impossible to say, “Oh well, it’s just a job,” because the lines between your work and you are so blurred.



I’ve worked at the same company for over five years and a busy workload is all I’ve ever known. I’ve enjoyed the obstacles and thrived on the stress, but that changed last March, after a vacation to New York. I’d just got engaged and finished an incredibly busy period at work (the notorious November to March stretch); life was nonstop, and one day my back came out in a rash. The rash looked like chicken pox and, by the next day, spread to my arms, scalp, and tummy, drying into scaly patches that a dermatologist later identified as psoriasis triggered from a severe reaction to stress.