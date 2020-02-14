7:30 p.m. — Dinner is cobbled together from the bits and pieces that are already in the fridge: the rest of the sausages and roasted vegetables, a few slices of cheese, and an apple. I get a call from a friend from home — another good friend tripped on the stairs in her (very old) building and broke her nose and damaged her top row of teeth. Our friend is working part-time while finishing undergrad part-time and her insurance has a super high deductible. My friend and I both venmo her $100 to help defray the ambulance and ER costs. It's not much, but hopefully, it'll help somewhat. I message our friend's boyfriend and he says that there's a possibility that the stairs were not up to code (too high and too narrow). There's a chance that management will help pay for her medical bills but it's probably a long shot. Our friend is okay, but I'm still upset and wish there was more I could do (short of overhauling the whole system so she doesn't have to worry about the cost, uuugggh). $100