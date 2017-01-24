Here’s How To Put Those Bold Eyeshadow Shades You Never Use To Good Use

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
We all have colors in our eyeshadow palettes that we rarely (if ever) use. The sparkly blues, vibrant reds, and canary yellow hues look so pretty in the pan, but we never find the right occasion to put them on our face. Let's change that this year.
In the video above, we demonstrate how to create an ombré-effect shadow-as-liner look that makes our model's hazel eyes stand out like whoa.
Step 1. Tap your favorite eyeshadow primer onto bare lids. This will give your shadows something to stick onto and make them more vibrant — especially if you use white primer.
Step 2. Using a dense smudger brush, blend red pigment along the outer half of your upper lashline and extend it into a slight wing. (Pro tip: Use a shadow guard to minimize fallout.)
Step 3. Using the same brush, draw blue shade along the inner half of your upper lashline, making sure to blend the blue shadow into the red as you go.
Step 4. Swipe on a few coats of black mascara to finish off the look.
