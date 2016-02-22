When I tell people that I work in beauty, the first question they always ask me is: "What products are you loving?" That answer changes depending on the week, simply because of the sheer volume of loot I get to test. (For the record, right now it's a certain retinol oil and the latest mascara from Nars. Tomorrow it might be different.)
But recently, someone asked me a more interesting question: "What was the first beauty product you ever used?" I recalled the moment immediately — and I wondered whether that first swipe of eyeliner set in motion the series of events that eventually led me to being a beauty editor today.
So, with that in mind, I polled a few beauty editors in the industry to see which product they first recall trying. The results range from the nostalgic to the cringe-inducing — and what could be better than that? Click through to find out how we broke into beauty, and then share your own first memories with us below.
But recently, someone asked me a more interesting question: "What was the first beauty product you ever used?" I recalled the moment immediately — and I wondered whether that first swipe of eyeliner set in motion the series of events that eventually led me to being a beauty editor today.
So, with that in mind, I polled a few beauty editors in the industry to see which product they first recall trying. The results range from the nostalgic to the cringe-inducing — and what could be better than that? Click through to find out how we broke into beauty, and then share your own first memories with us below.