7 Concealers That Hide Issues Better Than Hush Money

Even the most steadfast beauty routines fail at one time or another. Maybe you forgot your 4-step cleansing ritual after four margaritas, a cross-country flight threw your skin out of whack, or stress at work is bringing your cystic acne to the surface. No matter the situation, when skin care falls through, we turn to concealer.
But with so many different formulas and almost 2 million tutorials on how to use it, things can get confusing quick. To take the guesswork out of it, we asked celebrity makeup artists to break down concealers based on exactly what you're trying to cover. Scroll ahead for their expert advice.