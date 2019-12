8 Cute Makeup Bags That Make Traveling Suck A Little Less

Knock on wood, but it's been years since the TSA has seized one of our bulging makeup bags, or an airline has lost our dopp kits. It's not that either entity has become more forgiving about what we can take on a plane or more efficient about handling our gear . We've simply learned a few things along the way: Never place prized beauty products inside anything other than a carry-on, and always make sure you have appropriate housing for what shockingly adds up to thousands of dollars in goods.