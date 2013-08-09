What made you decide to create Madison Plus and then Madison Plus Select?

"Madison Plus was created out of my personal obsession and career in the fashion industry. I spent many hours looking for a website that addressed my personal style needs and frequently came up empty. Madison Plus started out as a general plus-size fashion blog with a focus on plus models and 'outfits of the day.' The site quickly evolved into more as my focus changed to mainstream fashion trends and how to best apply that in the plus world. It also allowed me to share my knowledge of product development and how items are produced for the plus-size market. With time, I began to support the blog with affiliate sales, but I soon found that I was pushing people away from the site and I was unable to fully promote product I loved. From that realization Madison Plus Select was born.