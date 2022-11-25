Madewell’s Entire Site Is Half Off, This Black Friday Weekend Only

No, you didn't misread the headline — this is real. Madewell, an R29-reader favorite, just made our entire day with its Black Friday sale. Get yourself (or those on your gifting list) anything you've been yearning for this season for 50% off your entire purchase. Starting today through November 27, Use the promo code TGIF to see those dollars drop at checkout, and yes, it even works on already on-sale styles. Whether it's cozy (and chic) dresses and shoes to the brand's classic jeans and cashmere sweaters, now's your only chance to get it at an incredible discount — literally, half off! So, go forth and keep scrolling to see our top picks for this Madewell sale.
We can't discuss Madewell without first mentioning what the brand is best know for, its jeans. Whether it's Madewell's signature Perfect Vintage jeans to classic boyfriend jeans, there's a pair that's half off just for you.
Cozying up with new sweaters at an extreme discount? Yes, please. Now's the time to get yourself some of Madewell's signature sweaters, from turtlenecks to cashmere.
Just because the weather outside is chilly, doesn't mean we have to say goodbye to dresses. Whether it's a chic maxi dress with tasteful slits or a cozy sweater dress, throw on some tights and you're all set — and for half off!
Don't freeze up when it comes to this insane outerwear deal! Gift yourself (or your bestie) a comfy blazer, puffer, or peacoat for only half off.
If new shoes are on your wishlist this season, then Madewell just made your dreams come true. Get 50% off all Madewell shoe bestsellers, from trending loafers to classic Chelsea boots.
