Madewell x Alexa Chung Collab Is Full Of Fall Denim Staples

If you thought Madewell’s new arrivals were already a denim and suede dreamscape, you’ll fall even more in love with the brand’s newly-launched collaboration with Alexa Chung. Fourteen years after the pair first collaborated, Madewell and Alexa Chung have teamed up again, on a two-part collection that’s perfect for fall dressing. Launching today, the first drop of the capsule collection features wardrobe must-haves in timeless silhouettes and textiles like denim and suede, which we’ll be styling all fall long.
The 14-piece collection features jeans, skirts, button-down tops, outerwear, and even a pair of fall-appropriate overalls that are versatile enough to be mixed and matched with each other. Build a double-denim Western-inspired outfit or pair suede and denim pieces together for a ‘70s fit. From a denim maxi skirt and high-rise bootcut jeans — which Chung has described as “dream jeans” — to a matching suede skirt set and overcoat, each limited-edition piece aligns with the It Girl's personal style and love for vintage finds.
This collaboration is bound to make waves and sell out quickly, so click through to shop the full collection, which Chung also modeled in the campaign. And check back here because we’ll be updating you as soon as the second part of the collaboration drops.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
