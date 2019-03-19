After months of doubling up on coats and finishing every look with a pair of boots that could withstand a potential polar vortex, getting back into the swing of dressing for warmer weather can be the ultimate struggle — especially with so many fresh trends on the scene.
Luckily, Macy's The Edit, the retailer's go-to destination for a curated mix of trends, has your back. With a bevy of options at your disposal, trust us when we say that putting together an outfit that feels fashion-forward yet still true to your style has never been easier. Need some proof? In the video above, three R29 editors with wildly different sartorial perspectives — Lauren, Annie, and Channing — style two of spring's most talked-about trends, statement sneakers and spring knits, in their own unique way. Hit play to see all the fun looks they dreamt up, then drop us a line in the comments to tell us which ones you're most excited to try.
