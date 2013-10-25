When we think of spring, Canadian brand Mackage isn't exactly the first name that comes to mind. Leather bags? Sure. Bomber jackets? Why not? But, creative directors Elisa Dahan and Eran Elfassy made this shift to the warmer seasons look natural, easy, and — what we most appreciated — pretty good, too. The cool, sleek, and badass — the final a term Dahan uses to describe the aesthetic — appeal of Mackage remained intact, while the leather itself underwent a small transformation. Fabrics were made thinner and were perforated to avoid feeling unseasonal. Plus, a classic, spring trench coat featured a leather vest layered on top, a trick we know we'll be using by next April.
Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the Mackage accessories, too. For spring '14, our inner bag ladies went crazy for the mirrored leather that practically reflected as it passed on the runway, and we loved the classic crossbody bags in a pretty, neutral spring shade. Thankfully, while we're waiting to get our hands on next season, we were also able to get a taste of the recent release of the two-in-one Mackage x Purseblog crossbody. Aptly called the Nomad, it includes perhaps one of the best uses of a zip-off function we've seen in a while, with two sleek compartments that can be worn together or separately. Click on to see our top looks from the collection as well as the newest additions to our fall wish list, available this November 7.