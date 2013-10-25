Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the Mackage accessories, too. For spring '14, our inner bag ladies went crazy for the mirrored leather that practically reflected as it passed on the runway, and we loved the classic crossbody bags in a pretty, neutral spring shade. Thankfully, while we're waiting to get our hands on next season, we were also able to get a taste of the recent release of the two-in-one Mackage x Purseblog crossbody. Aptly called the Nomad, it includes perhaps one of the best uses of a zip-off function we've seen in a while, with two sleek compartments that can be worn together or separately. Click on to see our top looks from the collection as well as the newest additions to our fall wish list, available this November 7.