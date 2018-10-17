These Leggings Are The Secret To The Best Workout, Ever

It should be known that not all activewear is created equal. In an ideal world, the leggings we wear like second skin would feel soft and moveable enough for all-day comfort and retain the right amount of compression for support. Functional silhouettes, cute cutouts, and memorable hues certainly never hurt either.
Good news for us activewear fanatics is that prAna, an activewear line that utilizes LYCRA® SPORT technology, delivers all of the above, no matter how active or relaxed you'd like to be in your workout clothes. Thanks to the next-level technology, the collection is flexible, shaping, feel-soft, and marries comfort and performance, while also retaining its shape wash after wash. To celebrate the latest prAna lineup of leggings and tops, we tapped yogi and mental-health advocate Claire Fountain to show us how she wears her LYCRA® SPORT technology-infused sets, both in and out of the studio. The wellness guru values comfort above all else and understands that when it comes to strength, beauty, and confidence, it's what's inside that matters most (more on that just ahead).
No matter if you prefer a low-impact activity (like yoga or barre) or crave a high-intensity workout (like HIIT), these ultra-comfortable pieces will help you peak — in performance and in style.