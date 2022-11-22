The nights are drawing in and the temperature is plummeting. You deserve to treat yourself — some more me-time, if you will. What better way than with an exciting new addition to your sex toy collection? Luckily, Lovehoney’s Black Friday event is coming, with enticing offers of up to 60% off vibrators, lube, lingerie, and more. Early access deals have already begun, but the full sale runs until November 30, so you have plenty of time to fill up your cart. Enjoy discounts on everything from reader favorites Womanizer, Lovense, Tracey Cox, and more (most of which rarely go on sale). Or, splurge and grab one of Lovehoney's popular sex kits or Advent calendars (which are newly marked down!).
Deals this good (and this far in advance!) are sure to sell out — so start planning your wish list now! To get you started, we’ve put together a guide to the Lovehoney Black Friday sale, including all the information you need and the very best sex toy deals. Read on to find out the products we're adding to our carts ASAP and how to score discounts on the top-reviewed Womanizer Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator and the Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit.
What is Lovehoney doing before Black Friday?
If you’re ready to start shopping (and saving) right now, you’re in luck: Lovehoney is kicking off Black Friday sales early this year. The markdowns will automatically show up on individual product pages with discounts up to 60% off.
So, what is Lovehoney's Black Friday sale?
Lovehoney is taking things up a notch with discounts of up to 60% off extending to even top-reviewed bestsellers (which rarely go on sale). This is when we suggest you aim for the toys you’ve been eyeing all year. From five-star clitoral stimulators to rabbit vibrators to lingerie and more, it's the time to stock up.
What should I shop for in the Lovehoney Black Friday sale?
Honestly, the Lovehoney Black Friday sale always has us filling our shopping carts. This year, we have certain sex toys pinned to the top of our wish lists. The popular Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit — featuring 11 specially selected, pleasure-inducing toys — is already marked down 50%. Also on our radar are the bestselling Womanizer x Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator (which has a 4.8-star rating and over 1,000 reviews), Lovense Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator (to spice up long-distance relationships), and Womanizer x Lovehoney InsideOut Rechargeable G-Spot and Clitoral Stimulator (for dual clitoral and G-spot stimulation).
It's also the last opportunity to grab any of Lovehoney's incredible Advent calendars before December. In honor of the holiday month, all the calendars are being marked down with major discounts. Our favorite, the Lovehoney x We-Vibe Sweet Seduction Couples Sex Toy Advent Calendar, is currently 43% off.
Shop Lovehoney's Black Friday sales now, and don't miss out on getting some extra self-love this season. Keep checking back for updated prices as the deals roll in throughout the week.
