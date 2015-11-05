Fall is the most romantic season — which might explain why it seems everyone you know is getting engaged. The leaves change colors, the weather gets cooler, and both pumpkin-spice lattes and diamond rings are in high demand.
But whatever your relationship status is, everyone appreciates a good love quote. They’re relatable, motivating, inspiring, and can even help you find the right words to express yourself. They provide wisdom, and summon that same joyful feeling you had the first time you saw When Harry Met Sally...
Ahead, we've rounded up 10 quotes about love from our favorite movies and TV shows. Curl up with a blanket and grab a Kleenex — these are guaranteed to give you a serious case of the warm-and-fuzzies.
