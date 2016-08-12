What You Need To Know Before You (Inevitably) Lose Your Phone

When your phone carries your health information, credit cards, and private emails, not to mention all your social accounts and text conversations, losing it is...bad. As anyone who's ever left their phone in a cab knows, the apocalyptic feelings of panic are not pleasant.
Whether you've momentarily misplaced your phone at home or had it stolen while traveling, there are some easy steps you can take to mitigate the effects. These include precautionary actions you should take now, as well as things you should do before you actually invest in a new phone.
Losing your phone is never fun, but doing these 10 things will make it much less painful.
