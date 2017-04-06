7 People Share The Moment Their Faith Was Shaken

A single moment can confirm your faith — but it can also shake you to the core. When we experience something that challenges our spirituality, we have to make a choice. We can change our faith or change our beliefs. This is, by no means, an easy decision, but it's one that many of us have faced.
We took to Reddit to get a better idea of what can truly "shake" someone's faith. From taking issue with something in a religious text to suffering a grave personal loss, all sorts of things can force us to question our belief systems. We always have the choice to redefine our spirituality, but we may also choose to walk away from it completely.
Ahead, the people of Reddit share what changed their faith, if only for a moment or for good. Please feel free to share your own story in the comments.