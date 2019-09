"Seeing the blackened death metal band Behemoth in concert."A bit of backstory: Behemoth has always been a very brutal band, obsessed with speed and pretty much just a solid death metal act. Their lead singer, Nergal, was just as you would expect the front man of such a band: long haired, sort-of muscular, generally badass looking and quite charismatic. Then, in 2010, he was diagnosed with Leukemia."...Then I go to one of the concerts on their first headlining tour since the illness. They have always had a flair for the occult, but this time it's all out. Altars, candles, incense, costumes, face paint, blood, the works. When they started playing, I was immediately struck by how disfigured Nergal looked. He was gaunt, his face was shriveled, and his limbs were barely there. If I had seen him on the street, I wouldn't have expected him to be able to walk. After the first couple of songs, the music stopped. He took down his hood. He was bald. Then he spoke to us, and all he said was, 'It's good to be alive!'"After that, they played the most energetic show I have ever witnessed. This man who looked like he would be broken in half by a stiff breeze was running, jumping, sliding, screaming, riffing, soloing and just living with this unmatchable vitality. It was the only time where I believed that there might be a God, because I was watching a man who had beaten him. It was a celebration of freedom from divine will."-Reddit user icos211