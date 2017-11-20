Where To Hang Out In L.A. — Based On Your Personality

Celebrities, paparazzi, and terrible traffic — if that sums up your impression of L.A., it's time for a rethink. There are so many things to experience in the city beyond getting your Instagram shot at the Griffith Observatory or the Walk of Fame: The sun-kissed SoCal destination is in the midst of a creative boom, with independent boutiques, innovative eateries, and interesting museums popping up left and right.
To help make your next trip to La La Land a fun and uniquely memorable experience, we've picked five neighborhoods that will make excellent home bases for exploring — based on different personalities and interests. Click ahead for five L.A. itineraries that are anything but basic.