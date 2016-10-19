Save A Lot Of $$ With This Drugstore Mask

A clay mask packaged in glass that jibes with our minimalist aesthetic and costs less than an average Chipotle visit? Yes, dreams do come true. Of course, whether it works is really all that matters — and not only does it work, but it actually got rid of the dry, patchy, rough texture on my cheeks after a few weekly uses. It did what exfoliators three times its price could not.
The mask is thick, smells like the inside of a Diptyque shop (a.k.a., heaven), and only takes 10 minutes to dry. You can apply it as you normally would, use it as a spot treatment, or mix it with a bit of water to turn it into a lathering scrub that's gentle enough for every skin type. I like to let it dry, then slowly add water and massage my skin in upward motions as I rinse it off. I finish with a rich facial oil and wake up to the smoothest complexion. Sometimes, good things do come easy — and cheap.
L'Oréal Exfoliate & Refine Pores Pure-Clay Mask, $12.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
