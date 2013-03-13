Strive as we may, balancing work and life as a city-dweller is still somewhat of a puzzle. And that's why we think it's awesome that Rogan Gregory and Scott Mackinlay Hahn of Loomstate are bringing a little surf culture to the city and showing us that we really need to chill out once in a while!
And what better way to embrace a bit of surf-ism than through the brand's spring '13 collection, entitled SRF + CTY, which is all about making a seamless office-en-route-to-the-beach transition. It takes the term "pack light, go fast" so seriously that you'll find an array of rad reversible tees and shorts that'll have you scooting from your desk, sans suit 'n' tie, to catch some rays on the boardwalk in no time (with another look in tow for later, too!). What's even better is that your inner eco-nerd can rest peacefully knowing that each item is made from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled poly.
The collection's light-weight graphic tees and colorful hoodies and shorts with names delicious enough to eat (pink lemonade and green apple, anyone?) are available for purchase from March 25 at Loomstate and major department stores. And with prices ranging from $65 to $130, we guarantee you won't be left cash-strapped before summer hits!
Click through the lookbook to see how to get from the city to surf — in style.
Photo: Courtesy of Loomstate