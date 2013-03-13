And what better way to embrace a bit of surf-ism than through the brand's spring '13 collection, entitled SRF + CTY, which is all about making a seamless office-en-route-to-the-beach transition. It takes the term "pack light, go fast" so seriously that you'll find an array of rad reversible tees and shorts that'll have you scooting from your desk, sans suit 'n' tie, to catch some rays on the boardwalk in no time (with another look in tow for later, too!). What's even better is that your inner eco-nerd can rest peacefully knowing that each item is made from 50% organic cotton and 50% recycled poly.