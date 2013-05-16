Skip navigation!
Erica Chou
Tech
The Fancy Functional iPhone Case We've Been Waiting For
Erica Chou
May 16, 2013
Fashion
Does This Start-Up Stack Up? Online Styling With An Entrepreneurial Twist
Erica Chou
May 5, 2013
Lookbooks
Lily Aldridge x Velvet Redefine Laid-Back Luxe — & You Can Win It All!
Erica Chou
May 2, 2013
Designers
Finally! A Hatch Collection That ANYONE Can Wear (Pregnant Or Not)
While we've been longtime fans of HATCH and its cool and comfy before-during-and-after maternity wear, this summer, it has decided to launch its
by
Erica Chou
Shopping
This Mel x Forever 21 Collection Makes Puddle Hopper Sandals For ...
There's only one thing we like more than jellies in our tummies — and that's jellies on our feet. Which is why we're stoked to hear that Forever 21 has
by
Erica Chou
Designers
This Luv AJ x BaubleBar Collab Seriously Kicks Brass
Amanda Thomas, the super-chic accessories designer behind L.A.-based jewelry line, Luv AJ, has gone and done it again. First, she introduced us to her
by
Erica Chou
Designers
Club Monaco's New Collab Welcomes Spring & '70s Specs Back Into O...
While we're not sad to say that some '70s and '80s fashions aren't making a comeback (here's looking at you fake-flower chokers), we're certainly glad
by
Erica Chou
Mens
Yes! Miansai Is Now Making Watches (And They're Really Good)
We can't get enough of super-talented accessories designer Michael Saiger. From inspiring us with his creative space in an exclusive tour of his Design
by
Erica Chou
Entertainment News
Watch: Alexa Chung Shows Us A Few Of Her Favorite Things
We'd be lying if we said we'd never dreamt about getting manicures with Alexa Chung...or, hanging out with Alexa Chung in any capacity, for that matter.
by
Seija Rankin
Entertainment News
Watch: James Franco Tries To End Harmony Korine's Letterman Ban
Hurrah! Fans of Harmony Korine's awkwardly bizarre interview antics may see him return to The Late Show in the near future. Since Harmony's infamous ban
by
Erica Chou
Designers
Subway To Seaside, Loomstate's Spring '13 Collection Just
Wor...
Strive as we may, balancing work and life as a city-dweller is still somewhat of a puzzle. And that's why we think it's awesome that Rogan Gregory and
by
Erica Chou
Designers
Vanessa G's Spring '13 Collection Celebrates Nature Loud & Proud
While the words "raw materials," "tools," and "excavation" don't usually come to mind when we think of fashion, Vanessa G certainly piqued our interest.
by
Erica Chou
Designers
When Zimmermann Takes Us Back To High School, We Go Willingly!
Ready for a little time travel? For fall '13, Zimmermann takes us on a trip down memory lane to the days of lockers and spiral notebooks, jocks and
by
Willow Lindley
Shopping
These Adorable Floral TOMS Are Spreading Double The Good Karma
With spring only one month away (not that we're counting), we're more than ready to swap out our lace-up boots for something lighter but equally as
by
Erica Chou
Shopping
ALDO Embraces Prints, Buckles, & Studs For Its Summer Collection
Whether or not you're a queen of the concrete jungle...or always the first to hit the dance floor, all girls appreciate a functional-yet-stylish shoe. Cue
by
Erica Chou
Designers
Summer, Where Are You? Loeffler Randall's New Sandals Take Us There
The newest Heart LR collection from Loeffler Randall was inspired by Jessie Randall's childhood summers spent at Cape Cod, but don't expect a bunch of
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
Anja Rubik Is Eddie Borgo's Golden Girl For Spring '13
While it was Anja Rubik's leg that drew the wows at the 2012 Met Gala, Rubik also donned exclusive earrings made by one of our favorite jewelry
by
Erica Chou
Mens
Fur Gloves, Leather Daddies, & Tons Of Musk At Michael Bastian
Season after season, we always make a super-special save-the-date for Michael Bastian's show. For prep with a dangerous streak, there's no one we trust
by
Kristian Laliberte
Events
INSTA-MADE: Our Fave 'Grams From MADE Fashion Week
We can see it in the distance — NYFW is soooo close to being over. After Proenza tonight, Ralph tomorrow morning, and maybe a couple parties in
by
Kristian Laliberte
