15 Long Sleeve Bodysuits To Replace Your Tops With

We're not sure why exactly we associate bodysuits with comfort and easy wearability. (Unless they come with snaps at the bottom, you'll have to be strategic about how many times you use the bathroom while wearing one.) But bodysuits can feel powerful. Perhaps it’s the superhero-like sensation you get when you put one on, thankfully minus the spandex, or the fact that ballerinas and gymnasts manage to execute infinite spins and flips in them. The one-piece makes you feel like you're capable of accomplishing just about anything, all without worrying about it untucking from your bottoms. And since it can be tough to achieve that perfect tuck (we know), bodysuits remain one of our favorite styling pieces to date.
It’s key to keep things streamlined come wintertime — which means letting go of the layers that provide zero warmth. Long sleeve bodysuits are a clean way to include warm layers while still injecting some texture into your outfit. Treat them as just another layer, but be sure to save some extra time for getting in and out the bodysuits.
Click through for the 14 long sleeve bodysuits we can't wait to start layering.
