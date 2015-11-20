Long-distance relationships can be tough — but one couple has found a way to make their physical distance beautiful.
Couple Danbi Shin and Seok Li live nearly 7,000 miles apart: Shin in New York and Li in Seoul. The two started a joint Instagram account, @shinliart, to create split views of their very different lives, a project they call "Half&Half," Mashable reports.
"Their art started with a simple thought of wondering if anything can be created while being away from each other," one of @shinliart's captions says. "The project aims to discover the [similarities] during the course of a completely different lifestyle between New York and Seoul."
Each of the side-by-side photos are supposedly taken at the exact same time, despite the 14-hour time difference between Seoul and New York. Through these photos, you see the possibility of togetherness, even from a distance. Shin and Li eat ice cream together (one vanilla, the other chocolate). They take walks together, eat Korean pancakes together, hang out on rooftops, and watch sunsets and sunrises.
As we've seen time and time again, long-distance relationships can work. This project proves that people can still find the time to share their lives, even if they aren't literally together. Who knows? Instead of setting aside movie time while video chatting, joint Instagram accounts might be the long-distance #relationshipgoal of the future.
