15 Lob Haircuts That Will Feel Like A Fresh Start

If being inside for weeks on end has you fantasizing about taking a pair of kitchen scissors to your scraggly ends, we're right there with you. Instead, why not pour that energy into planning your post-quarantine haircut (and pre-booking it to support your stylist, if you can)? For many of us, that's going to be a substantial chop that removes all the dead weight, while still falling well within our comfort zone: a classic mid-length lob.
To help you differentiate between every style of lob on Instagram, we've rounded up the most wearable variations. Whether your aesthetic is blunt and polished, styled with a center part, or feathered and shaggy, we have the lob for you. Check out the four trendiest takes on the universal refresh cut, ahead.