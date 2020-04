15 Lob Haircuts That Will Feel Like A Fresh Start

If being inside for weeks on end has you fantasizing about taking a pair of kitchen scissors to your scraggly ends, we're right there with you. Instead, why not pour that energy into planning your post-quarantine haircut (and pre-booking it to support your stylist, if you can)? For many of us, that's going to be a substantial chop that removes all the dead weight, while still falling well within our comfort zone: a classic mid-length lob.