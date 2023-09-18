19 Trending Fall Haircuts, Imported From The Streets Of London

ADVERTISEMENT
Backstage at London Fashion Week, it’s the talented hair and makeup artists who dictate the upcoming beauty trends, but street style’s influence certainly doesn’t go unnoticed.
Each year, London’s most fashion-forward descend on the city’s thoroughfares. When you’re done taking in their incredible handbags, knee-high boots, and co-ords (short for coordinate, a British term for matching sets), don’t forget to take a second look at their haircuts.
Last season we spied the chopped bob (a wavy, mussed-up version of the classic blunt cut), the Birkin fringe (inspired by late fashion icon Jane Birkin), and C-shape layers (layers cut at an angle to hug the face and make hair look fuller). But London Fashion Week SS24's cuts are outshining them all.
Click ahead for all the haircut inspiration you'll ever need, straight from LFW SS24.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.