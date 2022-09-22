The Best Haircut Trends From London Fashion Week Street Style

London Fashion Week is back once again — and that means street style. As only the trendiest flood the city's thoroughfares, you'll no doubt be captivated by the traffic-stopping outfits, from block-color leather to slip skirts. But it's fair to say that we're most interested in the Instagram-worthy haircuts.
This year we've seen the 'Sachel' (a cross between the messy shag and the layered cut inspired by Rachel from Friends), not to mention the Italian bob (chunky-ended and worn in your hair's natural wave) and the bottleneck bob (a classic bob with streamlined curtain bangs). But you can always rely on street stylers to serve up the latest, most innovative hair movements (and you can bet they'll take over salons imminently).
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.