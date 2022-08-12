19 Late Summer Haircut Trends Dominating London Salons Right Now

It's nowhere near the end of the year but when it comes to gorgeous haircuts, 2022 has already proven to be a hit.
This summer alone we've become enamoured with the Italian bob, found ourselves obsessing over bangs with benefits and fallen deeply for the '90s no-haircut haircut. Now London's hottest hairdressers are whipping up a new wave of stylish cuts to dominate late summer.
Perhaps we have the scorching weather to thank but hair is getting shorter, fringes are more nonchalant and we're coming back around to the idea of airy layers. In other words, it's all about easy-breezy styling and staying cool.
Scroll ahead for the haircut trends everyone will be asking for next, courtesy of some of the UK's hottest stylists.
