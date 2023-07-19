Lo & Sons Is Offering Up to 50% Off Travel Bags For Its Summer Sale

Summer vacation plans have officially commenced, so if you haven't started making your packing list, or (dare we say) haven't secured your travel bags yet, the time to start is right now. Travel brand Lo & Sons offers a range of travel bags and commuter bags, and many of its popular styles are deeply discounted right now. During its Summer Sale, you'll find best-selling bags on sale for up to 50% off, now through July 31.
Whether you're looking for a new weekender bag (like the ones from the brand's beloved Catalina Collection), a backpack large enough to hold your travel essentials and laptop, or a crossbody bag that can securely store your passport or even a professional camera, you'll find several options on sale. And if you're an environmentally conscious shopper, you'll be delighted by the range of sustainable fabrics, including recycled poly, organic canvas, and ethically sourced leather used throughout the products.
So halt what you're doing and dive into Lo & Son's range of versatile and sophisticated travel bags — you'll find classic colorways, pass-through luggage sleeves, and tons (and we mean tons) of pockets for all of your packing needs. Read on to see which Lo & Sons Summer Sale bag is for you.
Catalina Deluxe Duffle,
$215 $129
This spacious weekender bag is so versatile that you could easily pack it for long-haul flights, short weekend trips, work, or gym outings. It's an organizer's dream thanks to the many interior pockets as well as a bottom pocket with a removable padded insert to separately store your toiletries, shoes, and dirty laundry.
Find this style in small or large size options, with the latter coming in at just $6 more during the sale. Plus, pick between several classic colorways in either recycled poly or eco-friendly canvas — both of which are super durable. And right now, every size-color-fabric combination is 40% off for the Summer Sale.
Catalina Deluxe Tote
$205 $123
Now, if you're looking for a tote bag, the Catalina deluxe style is a great travel option (and most colors are on sale for 40% off). Make it your personal item for the plane, or don it as a gym bag... or a beach bag... or a diaper bag — the possibilities are truly endless.
The Catalina Collection bags all pretty much have the same features (i.e. bottom pockets, adjustable compartments, suitcase sleeves, shoulder-padded straps, sustainable fabrics). So wear this tote as a shoulder bag or sling it over as a crossbody with its comfortable longer messenger strap.
Catalina Day Tote,
$200 $100
Slightly smaller than the Deluxe Tote, Lo & Sons' Day Tote is great for everyday use. We can easily see ourselves wearing this tote bag for daily errands and for work, storing our lunch (or office heels) in the bottom pocket.
While this tote bag is available in eco-friendly canvas and recycled poly, only the latter is discounted for the Summer Sale. But guess what, they're on sale for a whopping 50% off, coming in at an even $100.
Backpacks & Laptop Bags
Maybe you're looking for a new backpack, whether for travel, work, or school. Luckily, Lo & Sons has many spacious backpack options on sale right now. Some styles, like Rowledge and Beacon, also have different interior options to pick from, so you can add a pop of color to your days.
And if you're looking for a not-so-basic laptop bag, the sleek O.G. 2 style can double as a work bag and overnight bag. The water-resistant nylon bags are available in medium and large sizes and feature laptop and luggage sleeves, shoe compartments, and a detachable messenger strap for extra ease. Most colorways are currently on sale for 30% off.
Crossbody Bags
"Travel bags" don't only encompass large duffle bags — they also include the bags that you actually wear day to day while on vacation. And Lo & Sons has a small but mighty selection of leather crossbody bags that you'll want to wear while you're away (and all the other days of the year).
The Pearl style is a stylish and functional crossbody bag that can also be converted into a shoulder bag or large clutch thanks to the adjustable strap. The slightly smaller and thinner Waverley 2 bag can also be worn several ways, most notably as a fanny pack. And if you want a bag that has adjustable compartments that can comfortably store a professional camera and could easily be mistaken for a designer bag, the Claremont is the one for you.
Wallets & Accessories
Onto the accessories. Lo & Sons' Summer Sale includes several under-$100 travel-friendly accessories, including an upcycled laptop sleeve and a lightweight, small tote bag with detachable pockets.
The brand also sells zip-up wallets in both small and large sizes in an expansive range of hues and leather types (including new cactus leather), all of which are currently discounted. And you guessed it, they're filled with several pockets to keep your cards, cash, and essentials well organized.
