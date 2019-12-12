Just days after taking the Staples Center by storm with her sexy sartorial choice on Monday night’s Lakers vs. Timberwolves game, Lizzo has found herself a whole a new group of fans: the Houston Rockets.
Lizzo made waves when she appeared courtside in Los Angeles, cheering on her admitted crush, Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns. Cameras panned to Lizzo dancing to the tune of her catchy 2019 single “Juice,” prompting the Grammy-nominee to jump to her feet for a spontaneous twerk session. She was dressed simply for the game, donning fishnet tights and, more importantly, a giant t-shirt with the back cut out — giving the audience a full view of her black thong.
The moment immediately went viral, with mixed reactions from fans and haters. Many loved her energy, while others called the outfit inappropriate for a family event. Lizzo, meanwhile, remained perfectly unbothered. "I don’t ever want to censor myself because I’m suddenly famous or because everyone’s looking at me now. I’m not going to quiet myself,” she said in a candid Instagram post following the backlash. “I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them."
Lizzo's twerking also caught the attention of the Houston Rockets, who were so thrilled by her dancing that they took to Twitter to praise her.
"@Lizzo, we like your moves!" the team's official account tweeted. "You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCC anytime!"
💃@Lizzo, we like your moves! You have an open invite to come home to Houston and dance with @OfficialCCD on the court any time! pic.twitter.com/URCrkCUJPr— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) December 11, 2019
Quoting the message, Lizzo enthusiastically accepted the invitation. "I'll be there with bells on my booty," she responded, appropriately capping the tweet with a cowboy emoji.
The exclusive invite from the Rockets is just the latest in a long line of honors that the 31-year-old has earned this year. Aside from racking up a whopping eight Grammy nominations (including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist), Lizzo was also just announced as TIME's 2019 Entertainer of the Year.
Lizzo's star power is obviously only going up from here. The naysayers are just going to have to stay mad.
