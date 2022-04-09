A Little Mother’s Day Gift That Says A Lot

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
What is a gift for someone special if not a tangible form of communicating with them? The perfect present is a message your recipient can hold onto forever — a way of reminding them that you care without saying anything at all, an object that speaks to just how well you get them. But instead of leaving things up for interpretation this Mother’s Day, we’re opting for a gift that doesn’t just carry meaning, it spells it out (literally). Enter: Little Words Project, a jewelry brand that makes sure your love never gets lost in translation.
What is a gift for someone special if not a tangible form of communicating with them? The perfect present is a message your recipient can hold onto forever — a way of reminding them that you care without saying anything at all, an object that speaks to just how well you get them. But instead of leaving things up for interpretation this Mother’s Day, we’re opting for a gift that doesn’t just carry meaning, it spells it out (literally). Enter: Little Words Project, a jewelry brand that makes sure your love never gets lost in translation.
Advertisement
Adriana Carrig launched Little Words Project with the hopes of building something bigger than just bracelets. In addition to enhancing wrists across America, Carring seeks to spread kindness and positivity by harnessing the power of words and turning them into something wearable. Her colorful pieces transmit all sorts of messages, from motivational mantras (“Keep going”) to gentle reminders (“Breathe”) to sweet affirmations (“I am enough”), making them a wise choice for the wrist of any giftee. This is especially true for Mom, or whoever else holds a cherished motherly position in your orbit.
Celebrate them with a gold-filled beaded “Mama” bracelet, or a "Family” one fashioned out of crystals. Highlight her kickass qualities with words like “Fearless” or “Badass,” or show your appreciation for everything she does with a simple “Gratitude.” Plus, there are bracelets for the Abuelas, the Godmothers, the Nanas, and the Dog Moms out there too — all of whom are equally deserving of some recognition this Mother's Day. What’s more, Little Words Project has partnered with The Loveland Foundation this year to help provide mental wellness resources to Black women and girls, which means these words matter in more ways than one.
Our message to you? Your gift hunt stops here. For more from The Little Words Project, visit their website.
Our message to you? Your gift hunt stops here. For more from The Little Words Project, visit their website.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.