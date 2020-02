I Tried “Lip Blushing” — & This Is What I Look Like Now

"I want the lip blushing procedure because I have a really pale lip color," Kern says. "I feel like sometimes, if I don't have lipstick on, I look a bit washed out." So she turned to Nora Grace, cosmetic tattoo artist at Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing , for the procedure. "I think lip blushing is really popular right now because it gives you that no-makeup makeup look," Grace says. "It looks like your lip color, but better."