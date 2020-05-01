Lili Reinhart Responds To #ColeSprouseIsOverParty By Calling Out Online Bullies

It seems every other day a new celebrity is “cancelled” on Twitter, and one Riverdale star is over the incessant social media pile ons. This week, it was Lili Reinhart’s reported boyfriend Cole Sprouse who was the topic of the #ColeSprouseIsOverParty, and she shared her anger over the cruel tweets on Twitter.
“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say shit behind your fucking phone, isn’t it?” Reinhart tweeted in a lengthy thread. “This is why people choose to keep their relationships private... this is why people don’t have social media.. because of this bullying.”
Reinhart continued, saying that while she’s fine with fans bullying her, “attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a fucking twitter trend” is inexcuseable.
“It’s easy to criticize someone and spew hate because it makes you feel like you have some sort of power over them,” she wrote. “Truth is...you don’t. Saying you hate someone or don’t like them gives you absolutely no power over them.”
She concluded with:
“I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It’s abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture.”
Reinhart and Sprouse, who star together on Riverdale as couple/pseudo step-siblings Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones, were initially very private about their relationship, which began in 2017. Eventually, they opened up a bit more about their romance on social media, and hit the red carpet for the first time together at the 2018 Met Gala. Reinhart even penned Sprouse a love poem for his birthday in August and shared it on her Instagram account. Lately, however, Reinhart and Sprouse have not posted about one another, making some suspect that the couple split.
Earlier in April, Sprouse seemingly responded to claims that he was cheating on Reinhart with Kaia Gerber, a good friend of his, on Instagram.
“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” Sprouse wrote on his Instagram Story of the gossip. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism."
"Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media," she wrote. “People are assholes for the sake of being assholes. Do you not understand karma? It’s fine if you don’t, you’ll understand when it bites your miserable ass.”
Social media haters, it's time to let Sprousehart live.
