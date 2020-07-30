8 Lightweight Leggings That Feel As Close To Pantless As Possible

Nulu. TechSweat. Powervita. These days, it seems that every activewear imprint under the sun boasts a proprietary fabric blend with a host of desirable properties. Whether you want skin-hugging compression, high-performance sweat-wicking, or even anti-microbial technology, there’s a pair of leggings out there made to do just that. But today, we're seeking out the styles that offer what sweltering temps demand: the lightest, airiest, and barely-there-iest fabrications.
While the eight pairs we landed on are by no means flimsy, they are the softest and most breathable possible options from the skintight-waist-to-ankle pant family — hailing from the beloved athleisure likes of Girlfriend Collective to Lululemon. And, let it be known: although we chose fun eye-catching colors to feature ahead, almost all of the leggings in question are also available in classic black.
Click through to find your favorite new pair that'll have you feeling like you're as close to pantless as humanly possible this summer.
