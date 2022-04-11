Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I was not educated much about finances. My parents did not talk about money much until they divorced when I was 15. It was at this point that my mother informed me that they divorced because my father did not manage the family's money well (he was and still is heavily involved in an MLM) and the last straw for my mother was when we could not afford to pay our heating bill in the dead of winter — forcing me, my mom, and my two brothers to essentially share a bed for a month before she finally took us away. When she did, we were homeless for about nine months. The four of us slept in motel rooms and on the floors of various family friends' homes. That was the entirety of my freshman year of high school. After my mother finally was able to find a home for us, she was always transparent about her finances and their limitations.