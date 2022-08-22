Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My father worked in finance, but didn't teach us much. We were comfortably middle class, but my dad always made us feel like we didn't have enough money for anything. If he gave me $20 to go to the mall with friends, he would ask for the change back when he came to pick me up. My mom has a different philosophy on money, she is more of a "can't take it with you when you go" type. She learned how to budget when my parents divorced and my dad drained the bank accounts. My mother always taught me to make my own money and never rely on a partner financially. In her generation, they married young and everything was joint so when they separated, what was "their money" was taken by my dad and she had nothing. She never wanted us to experience that situation so she was insistent that we have a career and be able to support ourselves.