From Macy's to Urban Outfitters Amazon to Levi's own website, it seems like almost every major retailer is boasting some Levi's discount for cyber week. You won't find us complaining. Collecting the wedgie jean in every wash has become one of our favorite hobbies. In case you're on the same wavelength, we've gone ahead and pulled together a list of all of our favorite Black Friday Levi's deals. We'll see you at the checkout line.