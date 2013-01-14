If you haven’t heard of Leutton Postle yet, you’re not alone. But now's the time to pay attention, because the British brand is doing all the right things with its spring collection, and it’s got us utterly inspired. Bright colors aren’t exactly revolutionary for the warmer months, but when it’s done as expertly as Leutton Postle’s done it, you take notice.
The line is full of seemingly impossible color-and-print combinations and usually finished with bright, intricate (sometimes floor-sweeping) macrame-like fringe. Waves and triangles in different colors are a common theme, as are gauzy wide-leg pants. When dressing in plain shades seems like all the rage, a burst-of-energy collection like this one is just what we need to remember that color can still be experimental and chic.
Photo: Courtesy of Leutton Postle