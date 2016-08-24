Lena Dunham Doesn't Care About Pleasing You

(Un)cover is Refinery29's interactive feature highlighting iconic women in entertainment through video, interviews, fashion, and photography.
It's not everyday that we witness realistic depictions of sex and relationships on screen. Though, Lena Dunham is here to change that. She has been an advocate for showing a sex-positive female experience and refuses to create scenes that aren't honest — whether you like it or not.
In (Un)Cover, we asked the director, writer, producer, and actress about being raised by two artists, supporting Hillary Clinton, and her work with Planned Parenthood. Watch the above video to find out more.
