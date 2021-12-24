Do you worry about money now?

In a sense, yes. Mainly because I don't have an emergency fund which is something I'm working on now. I also went through some financial trauma in my last relationship. Prior to this job, I was self-employed and in a toxic relationship where I was financially supporting both of us (also pretty sure he was stealing from me). After longer than I would like to admit, I accepted that I wasn't built for entrepreneurship, ended the relationship, and was left with a mountain of credit card debt. My parents helped me out of the financial hole and I am so grateful. After I was no longer supporting anyone else and my new job proved to be stable, I went through a bit of a self-care spending bender which didn't leave much for saving. I've spent the last six months sticking to a strict budget and am starting to think more about investments and putting money aside for my future. It's sad that it's taken 30+ years but better late than never!