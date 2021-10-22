Get 20% Off Leeway Home With This R29-Exclusive Promo Code

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off everything from Leeway Home with exclusive promo code REFINERY29 starting today through October 24.
With Holiday dinners on the horizon, it's the perfect time to prep for any hosting duties you may encounter. Whether you live by yourself and only have dinnerware for one, or you want to refresh your already-stocked kitchen with some new classy items, this super-deal is for you. Using our promo code, you can redeem 20% off on all $75 or more orders site-wide. If you haven't shopped the site before, Leeway Home is home (pun intended) to all your simple-and-elegant cabinet needs. From dishwasher-safe wine and martini glasses to ceramic microwave-safe plates and bowls, this New York-based brand sells elevated basics designed to fit into your life no matter what stage you're in.
"Even before the homebound reality of 2020, we truly felt that staying in was becoming the new going out,” Leeway Home's co-founder Lyle Maltz tells R29. "That said, we found that shopping for home decor, especially tabletop, was an antiquated, frustrating experience. Leeway believes in making things easy and stylish, and we believe that your home is not a one-size-fits-all proposition. We want you to do you, and we'll do the rest."
While they offer already-made kits and bundles, you can also create your own, completely customizable to your kitchen needs. But hurry, this mega score only lasts until Sunday, October 24. Keep on scrolling to see the brand's top-rated picks and their high-rated reviews.
The Leeway Dish Set is the brand's best-selling, all-purpose plate. Made from satin-finish clay stoneware, it's non-porous and extremely durable. Just like all Leeway ceramics, these one-dish-meal plates are dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
Rating: 5 out of 5 with 45 reviews.
Reviewers say: "[I] Love the material of the dishes and how they are crafted. Have already used them multiple times in the dishwasher and microwave with no chips or cracks. They’re all so unique and these specific dishes are perfect for pasta, salads, and anything really. A perfect kitchen staple dish!" — Shaina, Leeway Home Reviewer.
If you believe in minimalism-is-best, then this kitchen set is for you. The 10-piece set includes everything you need for every just-starting stage in your life, from first studio apartment to a new family home. You get two of every top-rated product, including dishes, glasses, and cutlery.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 1 review.
Reviewers say: "The plates are very sturdy and feel as they will last quite a while! [I'm] Loving my purchase." — Edward, Leeway Home Reviewer.
This hand-blown, dishwasher-safe martini glass is exactly what you're home had been missing. Surprisingly versatile and durable for such an elegant piece, you can use it for cocktails and champagne.
Rating: 5 out 5 stars with 10 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I bought these as a birthday gift for my boyfriend and he absolutely loves them. They feel great to hold and the stem is a perfect height and they’re a perfect weight. [Another] Bonus too [is] that they are sturdy!" — John, Leeway Home Reviewer.
This simple, classically designed wine glass set looks beautiful on your already-set table AND tucked in your cabinet for the next dinner date. Each glass is hand-blown with subtle unique irregularities, and most importantly, it's dishwasher safe.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 5 reviews.
Reviewers Say: "[It's a] Gorgeous design and allows for the perfect pour. I was looking for something functional but different than the same old wine glass and along came these glasses! They elevated my table to glam at a great price point." — WestmontRose, Leeway Home Reviewer.
Your kitchen will be perfectly stocked with this 44 premium dinnerware and glassware set. Classy and durable, this set includes 4 pieces of big and small plates, bowls, mugs, all-purpose Leeway glasses, stemmed win glasses and knives. It also comes with 8 pieces of big and small forks and spoons.
Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 12 reviews.
Reviewers say: "I absolutely love my Leeway dishes, glasses and flatware. I purchased the full way kits in white and couldn’t decide on which colors to get for my leeway dish so I purchased white, slate, and red stripe. I find myself reaching for the Leeway dish for everything. Prep work and sitting at the table eating my finished product. They are so pretty and versatile. One great note about the mugs are the handles do not get hot when I reheat my coffee or tea in the microwave. All around great product." — Jackie, Leeway Home Reviewer.
