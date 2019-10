All You Need Is A Leather Jacket To Master These 5 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

If you're anything like us, you likely haven't decided on a Halloween costume yet, let alone actually purchased one. But before you give up on the holiday altogether — and opt for a night of Hocus Pocus and half-priced Kit Kats instead — let us show you the art of the last-minute costume. After years of trying and failing to give Halloween the time it deserves, we've become masters at creating the best costumes in the worst of circumstances. Our trick? Using what you already have.