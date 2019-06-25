Her love of color, torso-hugging denim, space buns, and exposed midriffs might not seem all that shocking today, but growing up in a relatively conservative culture in which "you can be judged for how you dress, if you’re showing your stomach too much or just being a woman," Allyannah says that she was frequently on the receiving end of stares. (There's no lingering resentment, though — she chalks it up to "Guyanese people always [having] something to say. They’re not hating, they’re just giving their input.") But as time passed, Allyannah says she found more confidence — and acceptance from her peers. "It was kind of uncomfortable, like, Dang, this is what I want to wear. But now, I’m just like whatever. It’s a new generation, and everybody wants to dress differently. Now, people aren’t as judgmental."