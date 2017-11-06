Gym fatigue setting in strong? Now is the perfect time of year to take your workout circuit to the crisp outdoors. Of course, the only thing standing in your way is finding an appropriate layered look for your fall fitness break. Need a little inspiration? Allow artist slash former competitive basketball player Alexandria Tarver to show off three sporty outfits that start with trusty basics, like stretchy leggings and sweat-wicking sports bras. From there, you can amp up each ensemble with a few notice-me pieces, like white bombers and snap-up sweats. See how Tarver moves in each Under Armour getup above, and score a few of her workout tips below.
What are your favorite warm-up routines or stretches that everyone should try?
"My favorite warm-up for basketball is practicing shots around the key points. The lines around the paint are great. I always go from spot to spot working my way back to the free-throw line. As for stretches: leg stretches, leg stretches, leg stretches. New York stays on its feet, so making sure to do hamstring and calf stretches after warming up and after the main workout will definitely help make the next day easier."
What do you consider when choosing workout wear?
"I try to go for pieces that are as cool and comfortable as possible. I want to focus on my activity without fussing over my appearance or dealing with pieces that don't move with me. Supportive shoes are key; apparel that doesn't show too much sweat and lightweight fabrics always help."
How do you dedicate time to working out daily without having it interfere with your work-life balance?
"It's not easy, but integrating activity into personal and work life is the best way I've found to maintain that elevated heart rate and energy level. It just feels better to take a long walk after dinner or choose to go to the park and run around instead of going down the Netflix spiral. I also ditched relying on the subway commute a while ago and have since become an avid bike rider."
