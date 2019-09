Gym fatigue setting in strong? Now is the perfect time of year to take your workout circuit to the crisp outdoors. Of course, the only thing standing in your way is finding an appropriate layered look for your fall fitness break. Need a little inspiration? Allow artist slash former competitive basketball player Alexandria Tarver to show off three sporty outfits that start with trusty basics, like stretchy leggings and sweat-wicking sports bras. From there, you can amp up each ensemble with a few notice-me pieces, like white bombers and snap-up sweats. See how Tarver moves in each Under Armour getup above, and score a few of her workout tips below.