11 a.m. — After morning classes, I stop at the gym on my way home. This is the first year I've had a private gym membership (rather than the school one) and I love it. My gym has lots of classes and it's right next to the train on my way home. I do a chill yoga class then lift some weights, focusing on my legs and butt.



1 p.m. — I stop by a Japanese grocery store I love and pick up fresh tofu, eggplant, and tortillas to make a vegan taco recipe I've been wanting to try for lunch. $8.20



7 p.m. — I eat leftover tacos for dinner. I get started on my TurboTax and have to pay for the $40 version because my taxes are fairly complex. I have freelance income from tutoring and camming and pay taxes on both. I can write-off school books, teaching materials I use for tutoring, and all of the makeup and lingerie I use for my show. I also write-off my new computer and an expensive camera I bought a few months ago. I also received a grant earlier in the year for a summer fellowship ($6,000), so I include that in my income. I'll receive a $1,000 refund from the taxes I paid on the grant and other odd jobs. $40



Daily Total: $48.20