Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, absolutely. My parents both finished their graduate degrees when I was in pre-K/elementary. My dad is a retired engineer, and my mom is a retired nurse, but also holds an MA from her previous career. I used to come to nursing school with her at night. The other students in her class joked that I'd been to enough school by the time I was 8 that I should probably get an RN with them! But witnessing their hard work instilled in me the importance of higher ed. My folks didn't push me academically — they had a lot of struggles — but I set high expectations for myself, earned straight As in AP classes, and got lucky when it came to standardized tests, all of which pushed me through college and law school. As for financing that school: My parents skipped a lot of things (vacations, new clothes, takeout/restaurants, cars) to put every penny into my college fund, which covered almost all of undergrad at a private NYC college. I took a $25K loan to finish my last semester when their savings ran out, but paid that off within two years of graduation by living in a cheap apartment and working tons of OT at my first job. Law school, which I started at a cheap public school on full ride and finished this spring at a higher-ranked private, was 3/4 loans, scholarships, savings, and those good ol' stimmies, and 1/4 money a grandparent left me.