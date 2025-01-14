Actually, Latine Influencers Are Expanding Representation — & That’s A Good Thing

"Many Latines are distancing themselves from influencers who make content about their ethnicity and culture. To them, Latine creators, particularly those who are low-income and don’t have college degrees, are disseminating stereotypical representations and, as such, giving us all a 'bad name.'"
"Often, what people mean by saying that someone “acts like a stereotype” is that they haven’t properly assimilated into white American culture, that they are still too obviously Latine to be considered a “good” example."
"I don’t know if any of these influencers have master’s degrees, and I don’t actually care, either. They are creating their own communities and making people feel less alone in an increasingly lonely society that encourages rugged individualism."