Why Are Latinas So Overrepresented In The Foster Care System?

"I realized that someone can genuinely care about you. There's someone that can actually want the best for you and is not always trying to get something from you. And then I graduated high school and she supported me with that even after I left."
"The child welfare system was created under the guise of supporting families."
"The higher likelihood that Latine families will encounter law enforcement, either due to non-assimilationist behavior or immigration enforcement, helps inflate the number of families that end up separated under the guise of child protection."
"They decided to take us to Mexico. The state took that as kidnapping and they took us away again."
"In many ways, folks might see themselves as better off than what their family experiences, but better off doesn't mean that it's good."