All it took was one trip to Italy for a beauty trade show to motivate Dominican sisters Mabel and Shaira Frias to create a makeup line for Latinas. At the time, Shaira was teaching makeup tutorials after cosmetology school, and Mabel was working on the digital strategy for companies like Savage x Fenty and Macy's. The sisters, who are 15 months apart, knew they wanted to combine their skills to step into beauty — a passion that they picked up from their mom. "We grew up seeing women in our family always getting dolled up," says Mabel. But it wasn't until they walked around the trade show that they felt their idea was more urgent than ever. "We were walking around this huge trade show, and we realized that at least 90% of the brand owners were men," says Shaira. "This was our time."