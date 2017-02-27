The Best New Beauty Imports Are Coming From Latin America

When it comes to international beauty imports, it's safe to say that products hailing from Europe and Asia have certainly had their moment in the spotlight. Innovative cushion compacts from South Korea? We've seen 'em all. Fancy French moisturizers? The options are aplenty. Makeup from the U.K., Italy, and Germany? Check, check, and check.
But if we were to put money on the next big region to experience a beauty boom, we'd place our bets on Latin American countries. After all, the area is home to some of the most beautiful places in the world — including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, to name a few — where self care and beauty are embedded in the culture. The only problem? Scooping up the latest buys from these increíble Latin brands often requires a passport. (Not to mention the fact that you'd likely have to haul it all back the next time you travel.)
Luckily, more and more Latin brands are heading to the U.S. of A. — and we've noticed a huge uptick in just the last few weeks. Ahead, we've gathered our favorite products that you can now score stateside. If you need an excuse to book a vacation, that works too.