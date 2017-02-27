The Best New Beauty Imports Are Coming From Latin America

But if we were to put money on the next big region to experience a beauty boom, we'd place our bets on Latin American countries. After all, the area is home to some of the most beautiful places in the world — including Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, to name a few — where self care and beauty are embedded in the culture. The only problem? Scooping up the latest buys from these increíble Latin brands often requires a passport. (Not to mention the fact that you'd likely have to haul it all back the next time you travel.)